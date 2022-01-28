ARRESTS
- Thomas Christopher Lopez Jr, 50, 2102 Sloan St. No. 7, for two counts of criminal threat, criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $14,000 bond.
- Mekel Anthony McAlpine, 36, 1015 Moro St. No. 4, for probation violation. Confined no bond listed.
- John Lewis Falley Wallace, 19, 2014 Seaton Ave. No. 7, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
- Jose Guadalupe Moran Garcia, 43, 2500 Farm Bureau Road, No. 163, for operate motor vehicle without license, DUI, duty of driver to report accidents with an unattended vehicle/property. Release on $750 bond.
- Jordan Renee Pine, 21, 1525 Jarvis Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Jose Luis Altamirano Cantu, 613 Riley Lane No. 3, for domestic battery and intimidation of witness or victim. Confined on $6,000 bond.
- Timothy Ryan Stephens, 46, Ogden, for DUI, failure to stop at accident and improper driving on laned roadway. Released on $1,750 bond.
- Rayshella Shajuan Murphy, 33, Kansas City, MO, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
- Jessica Nicole Brockway, 28, 1611 Green Valley Circle, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Tierra Kristin Jackson, 31, 1326 Flint Hills Place, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Joseph Jay Kildow, 18, 611 Colorado St., for possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Released on $108 bond.
- Joseph Marcel Petit, 27, Moores Lane, for failure to appear. Released on $208 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Gabriella Bagnieski, 19, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Anna Giefer, 18, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Police arrest Brock Anthony Baker Odell, 31, Clay Center, for two count of burglary after officers found him with a stolen GMC Acadia and drugs. Officers filed a report for burglary; possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; possession of stolen property; and criminal damage to property at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 19,400 block of Peach Grove Rd. north of Randolph. Officers responded to the scene after a report of a burglary in progress and located and arrested Odell. Officers listed a 58-year-old woman, and 50- and 60-year-old men as the victims, none of whom were on scene when the burglary occurred. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $450 for a damaged barn door. Odell is confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond pending a court appearance.
- Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Pierre St. in Manhattan. Duerfs Inc. and a 35-year-old man reported a 45-year-old man damaged a door to his home and stole a Bose speaker. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $540.
- Police arrested Andrea Kilie Dunlap, 37, and Michael Earl Dunlap 45, both of 1408 Cambridge Place No 18, for possession of stolen property after officers found them with cars acquired by fraud. Officers filed a report for possession of stolen property, violation of offender registration and probation violation at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place in Manhattan. Officers said the Dunlaps had a 2015 Dodge Charger and 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, both acquired by fraud. Officers also arrested Michael for probation violation and violation of the offender registration act. Both are currently confined in the Riley County Jail with no bond.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of N. 4th St. in Manhattan. A 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman reported military gear was taken while being moved from out of state. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 14,100 block of Union Rd. west of Randolph. A 34-year-old man reported a 31-year-old man stole bathroom faucets, door stops, and damaged a kitchen island. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Brock Odell, 31, of Clay Center was arrested in connection for burglary. He is currently being held in lieu of bond pending a court appearance.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 9:39 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Valleywood Dr. in Manhattan. A 57-year-old man reported an unknown person damaged the driver’s side front hood of his Jeep Grand Cherokee. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:18 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Harmony Rd. in northern Riley County. A 70-year-old man reported an unknown person damaged windows on a Roadrunner tow camper. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.