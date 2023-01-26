Natasha Yazzie Boyce, 22, 1917 Anderson Ave., for battery on a law enforcement officer. Released on $1,000 bond.
Teila Janay Masenthin, 35, Riley, for DUI, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Released on $4,000 bond.
Christopher Sims, 30, 1717 Winne Drive, for driving while canceled/suspended/revoked. Released on $750 bond.
Cale Dee Creed, 17, 115 Messenger Road, for possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, displaying or possessing fictitious or fraudulent ID, and taxation. Released, no bond posted.
George Cuevas, 27, Eastvale, for aggravated battery. Held on $7,000 bond.
Cassandra Potter, 50, 2108 Fort Riley Blvd No. 30, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Blake Morton Miller, 24, 730 Allen Road No. 81, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
Nicholas Edward Cook, 43, no address listed, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Holger Hemmer, 32, 55 Powerline Place, for disorderly conduct. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Alia Doneece Marie Lucas, 25, 431 S. Fifth St., was arrested on a warrant for probation violation warrant stemming from battery on a law enforcement officer charges in 2021 and 2022. She remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $75,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Pecan Cir. in Manhattan. UMB Bank and Manhattan Winsupply reported a business check was stolen from Manhattan Winsupply's mailbox from an unknown suspect and deposited. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Sandstone Dr. in Manhattan. A 28-year-old man reported his credit card was stolen and used to make multiple unauthorized purchases. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $635. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. A 27-year-old woman reported her car was broken into and $250 cash, clothing, and Calvin Klein perfume were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $820. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated assault and criminal damage to property at 12:45 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Riley Ave. and N. Elm St. in Ogden. A 33-year-old woman reported a 43-year-old man had attempted to get inside her vehicle by prying the window down after an argument and also hit the vehicle with a knife.