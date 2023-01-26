ARRESTS

  • Natasha Yazzie Boyce, 22, 1917 Anderson Ave., for battery on a law enforcement officer. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Teila Janay Masenthin, 35, Riley, for DUI, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Released on $4,000 bond.
  • Christopher Sims, 30, 1717 Winne Drive, for driving while canceled/suspended/revoked. Released on $750 bond.
  • Cale Dee Creed, 17, 115 Messenger Road, for possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, displaying or possessing fictitious or fraudulent ID, and taxation. Released, no bond posted.
  • George Cuevas, 27, Eastvale, for aggravated battery. Held on $7,000 bond.
  • Cassandra Potter, 50, 2108 Fort Riley Blvd No. 30, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
  • Blake Morton Miller, 24, 730 Allen Road No. 81, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Nicholas Edward Cook, 43, no address listed, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Holger Hemmer, 32, 55 Powerline Place, for disorderly conduct. Released, no bond posted.