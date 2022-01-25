Zoe Makenzie Culver, 21, Wichita, for parole violation. Confined on $500 bond.
Joshua Edward Stepney, 32, 620 Kearney St., for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Ashley Colon, 19, Independence, MO, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at O’Malley’s Alley, 1210 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 7:10 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Highland Ridge Dr. in Manhattan. A 24-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his white 2006 Nissan Altima with the keys and a wallet left inside. Financial cards in the wallet were later used by the unknown person. The estimated total loss is $2,670. The car was later located by Ft. Riley Police on Vintage School Road and returned to the owner. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 8:47 a.m. Monday in the 11,400 block of Anderson Avenue near Riley. A 36-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his detached garage and stole a Stihl chainsaw. The estimated total loss is $850. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 9:21 a.m. Monday in the 6700 block of Anderson Ave. When officers arrived on scene, they found John Hanson, 54, of Riley had driven a 2009 Chevrolet Impala into a cornfield after falling asleep. Hanson was transported to Via Christi for treatment of lower back pain.
Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property at 10:43 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan. An 84-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman reported an unknown person broke into their house through the back door window while the woman was home and stole two bottles of tequila. The estimated total loss is $375. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated criminal threat at 6:25 p.m. Monday in Manhattan when it was reported an unknown person sent threatening Snapchat messages. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.