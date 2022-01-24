ARRESTS
- William Gail Blythe, 20, 917 Claflin Road 1/2, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
- Austin Michael Anderson, 23, 728 Highland Ridge Drive, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
- Joleann Cathleen Killham, 20, 1007 Houston St., for probation violation. Free on $2,000 bond.
- Koltyn Tomas Lee Moore, 26, for three counts of failure to appear. Free, no bond listed.
- Dominick Francisco Mancari, 29, 721 Highland Ridge Drive No. 8A, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
- Ronald Vincent Payne, 21, Ontario, California, for driving while suspended. Free on $750 bond.
- Joseph Carlos Sanchez, 49, St. Louis, Missouri, for domestic battery. Free on $4,000 bond.
- Max Reed Reves, 20, 505 Denison Ave., for DUI and purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by a minor. Free on $750 bond.
- Curtis Rashawn Simms Jr., 23, 1123 Yuma St., for domestic battery, two counts of probation violation and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $7,000 bond.
- Joseph Carlos Sanchez, 49, St. Louis, Missouri, for violation of protection order and DUI. Confined on $2,750 bond.
- Jessica Lynn Roberts, 33, Wamego, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
- Joshua Adam Jones, 32, Ogden, for four counts of failure to appear. Confined on $36,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Briley Martin, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor and unlawful use of license at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Lidia Ragland, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- William Yates, 19, Hutchinson, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of an open container in public in the 1100 block of Moro Street.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for rape at 5:39 p.m. Friday in Manhattan. Officers listed an 11-year-old girl as the victim. Because of the nature of this crime, police said they wouldn’t release further information.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 3:14 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of N. Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported a 29-year-old man punched him in the jaw and knocked him unconscious.
- Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 10:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. A 19-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole her iPhone 12 Pro Max and took financial cards out of the cardholder on the phone and used the cards at Tubby’s bar and online. The phone was later found damaged on Laramie St. The estimated total loss is $1,400. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Police issued Richard Eugene Bolen II, 45, of Manhattan a Notice to Appear for theft. Officers filed a report for theft at 2:09 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of E. Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. Academy Sports reported Bolen stole merchandise from the store. The estimated total loss is $500.