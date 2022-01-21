ARRESTS

  • Jake Eric Fechner, 44, Alta Vista, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Mandy Altia Torres, 41, homeless, for theft of property or services. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Marcus Quintin Hall II, 19, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., for rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated criminal sodomy. Confined on $150,000 bond.
  • Benson Joe Neal Jackson, 28, homeless, for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Christopher Lee Stevens, 53, 200 Tuttle Creek Blvd., for probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
  • Samuel Creighton Harris, 34, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $20,000 bond.
  • Alyssa Kay Smith, 25, 3305 Kennsington Court, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Sarah Lucille Way, 34, homeless, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined on $1,500 bond.
  • Timothy Earl Patrick, 33, 300 N 5th St. No. 6A, for probation violation. Confined on $1,213 bond.
  • Jamie Nickole Berges, 31, St. George, for failure to appear. Confined on $20,000 bond.
  • Jaziya Gale Destina, 17, 1715 Poyntz Ave., for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Mandy Lou Horan, 40, 1604 Hillvalley Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
  • Maria Delores Helen Bryan, 26, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 300, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Kyra Dawn Molden, 19, St. George, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Connor Alcott Barnes, 21, Hiawatha, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.