Police report for Jan. 21, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 ARRESTSJake Eric Fechner, 44, Alta Vista, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.Mandy Altia Torres, 41, homeless, for theft of property or services. Confined on $750 bond.Marcus Quintin Hall II, 19, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., for rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated criminal sodomy. Confined on $150,000 bond.Benson Joe Neal Jackson, 28, homeless, for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary. Released on $5,000 bond.Christopher Lee Stevens, 53, 200 Tuttle Creek Blvd., for probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.Samuel Creighton Harris, 34, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $20,000 bond.Alyssa Kay Smith, 25, 3305 Kennsington Court, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.Sarah Lucille Way, 34, homeless, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined on $1,500 bond.Timothy Earl Patrick, 33, 300 N 5th St. No. 6A, for probation violation. Confined on $1,213 bond.Jamie Nickole Berges, 31, St. George, for failure to appear. Confined on $20,000 bond.Jaziya Gale Destina, 17, 1715 Poyntz Ave., for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.Mandy Lou Horan, 40, 1604 Hillvalley Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.Maria Delores Helen Bryan, 26, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 300, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.Kyra Dawn Molden, 19, St. George, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.Connor Alcott Barnes, 21, Hiawatha, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.