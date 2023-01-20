ARRESTS

  • Adam Christopher Elder, 19, 914 Claflin Road, for DUI, liquor, and transporting an open container. Released on $750 bond.
  • Jeremy Wade Berger, 48, 1421 Sunnyslope Lane, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Marion Gavin, 54, 437 Houston St., for two counts of probation violation. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Linnie McCray Hamilton, 61, 2000 Casement Road No. 1, for probation violation. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Russell Royal Springer, 61, 420 Colorado St. No. 4G, for battery on a law enforcement officer. Held on $25,000 bond.
  • Michael Anthony Philbern, 32, Great Bend, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.