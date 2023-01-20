Adam Christopher Elder, 19, 914 Claflin Road, for DUI, liquor, and transporting an open container. Released on $750 bond.
Jeremy Wade Berger, 48, 1421 Sunnyslope Lane, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Marion Gavin, 54, 437 Houston St., for two counts of probation violation. Released on $3,000 bond.
Linnie McCray Hamilton, 61, 2000 Casement Road No. 1, for probation violation. Held on $2,000 bond.
Russell Royal Springer, 61, 420 Colorado St. No. 4G, for battery on a law enforcement officer. Held on $25,000 bond.
Michael Anthony Philbern, 32, Great Bend, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Elizabeth Meyer, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 1100 block of Claflin Road.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for battery on LEO at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. A 25-year-old male corrections officer reported an already confined 61-year-old male inmate spit in his face. Russell Springer, 61, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for battery on LEO. This arrest holds a bond of $25,000 bringing his total bond to $44,500.
Officers filed a report for theft at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. JCPenny reported a man stole a 10k white gold 2-carat diamond ring from the store. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $6,250. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers responded to the report of shots fired at 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Brook Ln. in Manhattan. A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man reported a 48-year-old man tried to forcibly enter the front door of their home, then shot multiple rounds from a pistol into unoccupied parked cars in the area. No injuries were reported. Bradley Smith, 48, of Manhattan was quickly identified as the suspect and arrested. Smith's charges and bond are still pending at the time of this report.