John River Reich Wille, 25, 521 S Manhattan Ave., for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Benjamin John Reinhardt, 21, 416 S 4th St., for use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Confined on $750 bond.
Brock Anthony Baker Odell, 31, Clay Center, for theft of property or services and driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Erick Sanchez Chavez, 25, 2705 Browning Ave., for failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall, 24, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Arturo Alexis Ramos Jr, 17, Ogden, for domestic battery, criminal damage to property and possession of cigarettes by a minor. Released, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Police on Tuesday arrested Alapeti Manuel Ware Jr. for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property after he allegedly hit a 19-year-old woman. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. A 19- and a 61-year-old woman reported Ware, 18, 2412 Buttonwood Drive, punched and hit the 19-year-old with a child's car during an altercation and damaged multiple items in the 61-year-old's home. The estimated total loss is $500. Ware remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Police on Tuesday arrested Brock Anthony Baker Odell for theft and driving while license revoked after police said he stole a pickup truck. Officers filed a report for theft, burglary, driving while license revoked and criminal trespass at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 10,500 block of Anderson Avenue near Riley. A 32- and a 36-year-old man reported Odell, 31, Clay Center, stole a white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with multiple tools located in the bed, broke into a second truck, and stole additional tools from the bed of a third truck. The estimated total loss is $12,900. The stolen Silverado was seen later that day turning on to Barnes Road in Manhattan. Officers located the vehicle in the 1600 block of Green Valley Circle and arrested Odell, who was the driver. Odell remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a $4,000 bond.
Officers filed a report for burglary, criminal trespass and burglary at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of White's Rd. near Keats. A 42-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into a barn and stole a Stihl chainsaw and trimmer, and a Hitachi air compressor. The estimated total loss is $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported an unknown person threatened him with jail time if he didn't pay for medical bills. The victim then sent the suspect $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Stagg Hill Rd. in Manhattan. A 41-year-old man reported an unknown person cut a white Pace American enclosed trailer off a vehicle and stole it. The estimated total loss is $4,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.