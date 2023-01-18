Roger Lee Smith III, 39, 1841 Cassell Road, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Caleb Joaquin Perry, 31, 1331 Flint Hills Place, for two counts of violating a protection order. Held on $12,000 bond.
Landen Riley Bearce, 20, 800 Pottawatomie Ave., for criminal damage to property. Held on $2,000 bond.
Carla Raeahna Mulich, 18, 800 Pottawatomie Ave., for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Held on $4,000 bond.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Austin Sherwin, 27, Junction City, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia while in the 600 block N. 10th St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. A 61-year-old woman reported her silver 1946 Chevrolet truck was stolen from a garage. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $15,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Fairchild Ave. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported his blue Trek Marlin 6 bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.