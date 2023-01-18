ARRESTS

  • Roger Lee Smith III, 39, 1841 Cassell Road, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Caleb Joaquin Perry, 31, 1331 Flint Hills Place, for two counts of violating a protection order. Held on $12,000 bond.
  • Landen Riley Bearce, 20, 800 Pottawatomie Ave., for criminal damage to property. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Carla Raeahna Mulich, 18, 800 Pottawatomie Ave., for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Held on $4,000 bond.

