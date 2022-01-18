Alex Corbin Cain, 29, Randolph, for probation violation. Released on $3,000 bond.
Taylor Christian Morris, 30, 501 Stone Drive No. 1314, for criminal damage to property and aggravated assault. Released on $3,000 bond.
Erick Lamont Smith, 56, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $8,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for rape at 2:10 p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 47-year-old woman reported an unknown man raped her. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers filed a report for theft at 2:14 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of S. Seth Child Road in Manhattan. Home Depot reported a 41-year-old woman stole Milwaukee and Dewalt batteries, Milwaukee pliers and sawzalls, and a Dewalt oscillating tool. The estimated total loss is $500. All items were recovered and returned. Laura Miller, 41, of Manhattan was arrested in connection. Miller was issued a total bond of $3,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Officers filed a report for theft at 6:56 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan. A 20-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his brown 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. The estimated total loss is $6,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft, criminal damage to property, and burglary at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of College Avenue in Manhattan. A 19-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his white 2002 Chevrolet 1500 truck. The truck was later recovered with a damaged window and steering column, and a Taurus 9mm handgun stolen from it. The estimated total loss is still being determined at this time.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and attempted burglary at 11:02 a.m Sunday in the 400 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan. A 43-year-old man reported an unknown person attempted to break into his enclosed trailer damaging the latch and door. The estimated total loss is $600.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of Walnut Creek Road near Riley. A 37- and 63-year-old man, and a 76-year-old woman reported an unknown person entered a house, shop, and three trucks and stole a welder, torque wrench, wrenches, power screwdriver, scanner, screwdrivers, a welding helmet, nuts and bolts, a John Deere GPS harness, a Milwaukee sawzall, a subwoofer, and other miscellaneous tools. The estimated total loss is $8,300.
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 6:36 a.m Monday in the 300 block of N. 11th Street in Manhattan. A 25-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his car, damaging the door, and stole a black LL Bean backpack, a social security card, and an ignition interlock camera. The estimated total loss is $1,600.