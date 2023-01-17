ARRESTS

  • Cherylnn Nichole Rachel, 29, 1401 McCain Lane, for failure to appear and probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Kenyon Mondell Johnson, 29, Olathe, for failure to appear. Held on $350 bond.
  • Christopher Scott Loyd, 51, Auburn, for failure to appear. Held, no bond listed.
  • Austin Kirk Swafford, 38, homeless, for seven counts of criminal use of a financial card, theft of property/services, and obstructing apprehension of prosecution. Held on $20,000 bond.