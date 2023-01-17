Cherylnn Nichole Rachel, 29, 1401 McCain Lane, for failure to appear and probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
Kenyon Mondell Johnson, 29, Olathe, for failure to appear. Held on $350 bond.
Christopher Scott Loyd, 51, Auburn, for failure to appear. Held, no bond listed.
Austin Kirk Swafford, 38, homeless, for seven counts of criminal use of a financial card, theft of property/services, and obstructing apprehension of prosecution. Held on $20,000 bond.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Madison Minger, 18, Topeka, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of College Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his Talaria Sting electric bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,400. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan. Menards reported a 50-year-old man stole a red Powerline 3000I generator. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported his red and white Specialized Rockhopper mountain bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Austin Swafford, 38, of Manhattan was arrested in connection to the theft of a 19-year-old man's wallet and financial cards. Swafford was arrested for seven counts of felony criminal use of a financial card, one count of felony theft, and one count of obstruction after he used the stolen financial cards to make purchases at multiple locations. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $20,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 6:30 pm. Monday in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued IOTV vest, HCH helmet, and license plates were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,300. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.