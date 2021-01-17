ARRESTS
• Melissa Ann Krumm, 32, 3012 Wayne Drive, for distribution of marijuana, possession of a narcotic, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Free on $4,000 bond.
• Antonio Fitzgerland McNeil Jr, 24, Ogden, for criminal threat and assault. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Eugenia Necole Norris, 38, 601 Highland Ridge Drive #1027, for criminal trespass. Free on $500 bond.
• Shelbie Louise Durham, 24, Wamego, for driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Randy Lamar Thompson, 29, 3639 Leisure Lane, for distribution of a certain stimulant, probation violation, possession of marijuana and criminal possession of weapon by felon. Confined on $20,000 bond.
• Dustin Lee Lund, 39, Concordia, for failure to appear. Confined with $0 bond.
• Corondus Sanchez Sims, 21, 2215 College Ave. #J339, for probation violation, criminal deprivation of property, failure to appear and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $3,750 bond.