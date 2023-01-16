Dominick David Fattig, 26, Ogden, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
Sierra Laquish Foster, 34, 917 Vattier St. No. 5, for failure to appear. Held, no bond listed.
Marie Ana Odejar, 64, Homeless, for criminal trespass. Held on $1,000 bond.
Nikirrah Alecia Monique Taylor, 16, Fort Riley, for theft of property or services. Released, no bond posted.
Tomas Barrera, 21, 1114 Garden Way No. A, for failure to appear and three counts of probation violation. Held on $4,250 bond.
Joshua Christopher McCormick, 38, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Kyla Mariell McClure, 14, 8786 S. Kelliann Way, for possession of marijuana and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted.
Caleb Joaquin Perry. 31, 1331 Flint Hills Place, for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.
Eric Joshua Swarts, 44, Enterprise, for failure to appear. Held, no bond listed.
Robert Depree Bagget, 29, 1215 Bertrand St., for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property. Held on $12,000 bond.
Stephanie Lynn Jallow, 46, Kansas City, for extradition. Held, no bond listed.
Cassandra Elizabeth Mattern, 29, 1225 Bertrand St. No. C, for interference with a law enforcement officer and contributing to child misconduct. Released on $2,500 bond.
Sherryl Lynn Harms, 65, Milford, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 12:07 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Kennsington Court in Manhattan. A 27-year-old woman reported an unknown person damaged her 2017 Toyota Corolla. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 1:28 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan. Best Buy reported two unknown men took Buds 2 Pro Headphones and Magic Wireless Keyboards from the business. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,399. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 6:58 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man reported an unknown person took his wallet after dropping it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $550. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Police on Saturday arrested Robert Depree Bagget, 29, 1215 Bertrand St., for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property. Officers filed a report for domestic battery, criminal damage to property, and aggravated assault at 8:49 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. Officers reported a 29-year-old woman as the victim. Bagget remains confined in Riley County Jail on a total bond of $12,000.
Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary at 11:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Laramie Street in Manhattan. A 20-year-old man reported an unknown person entered his Kia Sorento and took a laptop, AirPods pro, Nike Shorts, and a K Swiss backpack. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 1:40 p.m. Sunday of mislaid property and criminal use of a financial card at several locations in Manhattan. A 38-year-old man said he lost his wallet and an unknown person had been using his cards to make purchases. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $713. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.