ARRESTS

  • Dominick David Fattig, 26, Ogden, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
  • Sierra Laquish Foster, 34, 917 Vattier St. No. 5, for failure to appear. Held, no bond listed.
  • Marie Ana Odejar, 64, Homeless, for criminal trespass. Held on $1,000 bond.
  • Nikirrah Alecia Monique Taylor, 16, Fort Riley, for theft of property or services. Released, no bond posted.
  • Tomas Barrera, 21, 1114 Garden Way No. A, for failure to appear and three counts of probation violation. Held on $4,250 bond.
  • Joshua Christopher McCormick, 38, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Kyla Mariell McClure, 14, 8786 S. Kelliann Way, for possession of marijuana and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted.
  • Caleb Joaquin Perry. 31, 1331 Flint Hills Place, for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.
  • Eric Joshua Swarts, 44, Enterprise, for failure to appear. Held, no bond listed.
  • Robert Depree Bagget, 29, 1215 Bertrand St., for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property. Held on $12,000 bond.
  • Stephanie Lynn Jallow, 46, Kansas City, for extradition. Held, no bond listed.
  • Cassandra Elizabeth Mattern, 29, 1225 Bertrand St. No. C, for interference with a law enforcement officer and contributing to child misconduct. Released on $2,500 bond.
  • Sherryl Lynn Harms, 65, Milford, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.