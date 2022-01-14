ARRESTS
- Mario Deshawn Williams, 32, Larned, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
- Raphael Rashaad Byrd, 35, 2215 College Ave. No. H129, for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.
- Robert Lee Johnson Jr., 56, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
- Nile Deanthony Daniel, 29, 1007 Leavenworth St, for possession of marijuana. Released, no bond posted.
- Dawson Taylor McDonald, 22, 2210 Westchester Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Oliver Benjamin Kauffman, 1124 Ratone St., for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
- Michael Cortez, 37, homeless, for three counts of failure to appear and parole violation. Confined on $22,250 bond.
- Freddie Lee Holmes, 52, Ogden, for DUI and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Casey Lynn Powell, 46, 300 N. Fifth St., for criminal trespass and use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Confined on $750 bond.
- Scott Douglas Habluetzel, 41, Paxico, criminal threat and assault of law enforcement officer. Confined on $9,000 bond.
- Macaiah Levy Anderson, 20, 527 Moro St., for probation violation. Released on $750 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Nathan Larsen, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 7even8ight5ive, 710 Manhattan Ave.
- Margaret Kagdis, 20, of Wamego, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Sunset Ave. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole her white women’s Trek bicycle. The estimated total loss is $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property at 6:33 a.m Thursday in the 1200 block of Kearney St. in Manhattan. A 25- and 30-year-old woman reported an unknown person broke into their apartment, waking up one of the victims, then left. It is unknown if anything was taken at this time. The estimated total loss is $100 for the damaged door. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at 7:56 a.m Thursday in the 700 block of Kearney St. in Manhattan. A 20- and 47-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman reported an unknown person broke into their home overnight through a window while they were sleeping and stole multiple purses and wallets, a laptop computer, a camera, and cash. The estimated total loss is $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 9:20 a.m Thursday in the 14,900 block of Seven Springs Rd. in Leonardville. A 58-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into their house and sheds and stole a .22 caliber handgun, a .45 caliber handgun, a camera, a camcorder, a cowboy hat, and $300 cash. The estimated total loss is $4,100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for fraud at 12:01 p.m Thursday in the 1200 block of Kearney St. in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man reported an unknown person sent him an email posing as a Kansas State University employee offering a job. The victim received a check from the suspect that he deposited in his bank account and returned the money to the suspect, the check then bounced. The victim also made numerous deposits to the suspect through gift cards and Zeele. The estimated total loss is $10,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for attempted burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property at 3:32 p.m. Thursday in the 14,000 block of Skow Rd. in Leonardville. A 73-year-old man reported an unknown person stole a chainsaw and reciprocating saw, and damaged a door on his house and his truck’s toolbox. The estimated total loss is $915. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 6:23 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Garden Way in Manhattan. A 36-year-old woman reported an unknown person damaged a window on her car while attempting to pry it open. The estimated total loss is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 6:46 p.m. Thursday in the 12,000 block of Jerusalem Rd. in Randolph. A 62-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his house and stole a Judge handgun, a .22 caliber rifle, jewelry, and multiple power tools. The estimated total loss is still being determined.