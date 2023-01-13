ARRESTS

  • Agnes Lorrine McGathy, 41, 403 S. Sixth St., for parole violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Kordell Leon Harding, 29, homeless, for failure to appear. Held on $5,000 bond.
  • Antwajuane Jerome McNeil, 29, Ogden, for battery. Held on $2,000 bond.