Agnes Lorrine McGathy, 41, 403 S. Sixth St., for parole violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
Kordell Leon Harding, 29, homeless, for failure to appear. Held on $5,000 bond.
Antwajuane Jerome McNeil, 29, Ogden, for battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft and forgery at 8:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Levee Drive in Manhattan. Appletech Design and Construction Inc. reported a known man used a card belonging to the company to pay for gas. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $921.
Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary and criminal damage to property at 2:27 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Highland Ridge Drive in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his 2022 White Mazda CX-5 through the rear window and took a black Under Armour bag, running shoes, clothing, and prescription sunglasses. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $730. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft at 2:39 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Houston Street in Manhattan. A 24-year-old man reported an unknown person took his Black 2022 E-Vater Motorcycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.