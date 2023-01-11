Police report for Jan. 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARRESTSWilliam Joseph Correia, 39, 2441 Hobbs Drive, for probation violation. Released on $5,000 bond.Kyra Dawn Molden, 20, St. George, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $2,000 bond.Crescenciano R. Cantu Ruiz, 30, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No.60, for DUI, operating a vehicle without a valid license, urinating in public, and duty of driver to give information. Released on $750 bond.Marissa Michelle Montiel, 27, 9925 Weeping Willow Drive, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Released, no bond posted.Malachi James Sims, 20, Hutchinson, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Damar Hamlin Released From Buffalo Hospital As Recovery From Cardiac Arrest Continues Jill Biden to Have Lesion Above Right Eye Removed Small-Business Trends: 6 Predictions for 2023 Latest News Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military Flights back on schedule at MHK after glitch causes nationwide delays Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78 Golden Globes telecast draws near record-low audience 'Heart of a lion, soul of a saint' | Little Grill restaurant owner and musician Kenrick Waite dies Missouri boarding school accused of abusing students announces it is shutting down Police report for Jan. 11, 2023 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHarry Melling's weight loss 'was not a conscious decision'Aggieville coffee shop Public Hall closes; yoga studio to remain openEdward SeatonFROM THE PUBLISHER | Flashing the signCarson SimonManhattan man sentenced to 4.5 years for indecent liberties with a childSentencing date set for former Bob's Diner ownerJudge finds probable cause in Manhattan man's child sex crimes caseUSAR Brigadier General, MHS Wall of Fame member Michael Silva diesK-State takes down No. 19 Baylor in road overtime win Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.