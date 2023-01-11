ARRESTS

  • William Joseph Correia, 39, 2441 Hobbs Drive, for probation violation. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Kyra Dawn Molden, 20, St. George, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Crescenciano R. Cantu Ruiz, 30, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No.60, for DUI, operating a vehicle without a valid license, urinating in public, and duty of driver to give information. Released on $750 bond.
  • Marissa Michelle Montiel, 27, 9925 Weeping Willow Drive, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Released, no bond posted.
  • Malachi James Sims, 20, Hutchinson, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.