ARRESTS

  • Oxavier Taequan Ruffin, 22, 431 S. Fifth St. for probation violation and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. Held on $26,000 bond.
  • Amber Ranelle Puett, 21, Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Mercedes Lynne Imlay, 21, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Charlene Luisa Burnett, 49, 1928 Hayes Drive, for criminal damage to property and interference with law enforcement officer. Held on $3,000 bond.
  • Steven Mark Allen, 60, Junction City, for aggravated assault, driving without a valid license, and duty of driver to report damage of an unattended vehicle. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Kezia Camille Shibler, 26, Riley, for aggravated battery. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Javette Denise Campbell, 58, homeless, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $1,040 bond.
  • Rachelle Diane Santiago, 55, homeless, for disorderly conduct. Held on $500 bond.