Oxavier Taequan Ruffin, 22, 431 S. Fifth St. for probation violation and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. Held on $26,000 bond.
Amber Ranelle Puett, 21, Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Mercedes Lynne Imlay, 21, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
Charlene Luisa Burnett, 49, 1928 Hayes Drive, for criminal damage to property and interference with law enforcement officer. Held on $3,000 bond.
Steven Mark Allen, 60, Junction City, for aggravated assault, driving without a valid license, and duty of driver to report damage of an unattended vehicle. Released on $5,000 bond.
Kezia Camille Shibler, 26, Riley, for aggravated battery. Released on $5,000 bond.
Javette Denise Campbell, 58, homeless, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $1,040 bond.
Rachelle Diane Santiago, 55, homeless, for disorderly conduct. Held on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of a crash at 8 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2023 Kia Forte driven by Kezia Shibler, 26, of Riley had been driving south on Seth Child Rd. when a 2011 Toyota Prius driven by Alorrah Wileman, 19, of Manhattan pulled onto Seth Child Rd. from Gary Ave. in front of her, narrowly avoiding a crash. Shibler then sped up, passed Wileman, switched lanes to get in front of her, then hit her brakes causing Wileman to hit Shibler in the rear. Shibler was arrested for aggravated battery, issued a total bond of $5,000, and is no longer confined at the time of this report. No major injuries were reported.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. Midwest Ace Hardware reported an unknown man and woman stole a 2006 GMC C5500 AZ UHaul truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is still being determined at this time. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for fleeing and eluding LEO at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Manhattan after a call to the Riley County Communications Center reported a man was slumped over in a car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time. When officers performed a welfare check on the man they found him to be in good health but also identified he had an outstanding warrant. He then drove away, fleeing from officers northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. The driver Oxavier Ruffin, 22, of Manhattan was located around 1:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Laramie St. shortly after the car was found empty in the immediate area. Ruffin was arrested for fleeing and eluding LEO and his outstanding probation violation warrant. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $26,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of N. Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan. A 25-year-old woman reported her residence was broken into and an LG television and other miscellaneous items were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $900. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan. Menards reported an unknown suspect stole two Swann eight-channel security systems and a Crystal Vision eight-channel security system. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.