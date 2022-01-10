ARRESTS
- Curtis Rashawn Simms Jr., 23, 1123 Yuma St., for criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Keon Russell Harvey, 25, 1005 Bluemont Ave. No. 6, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
- Christopher Allen Freeman, 30, Norton, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
- Jesse Mark Sexton, 35, 2007 Parkway Drive, for two counts of burglary, theft of property or services and criminal damage to property. Confined on $30,000 bond.
- Martyseon Quintrell Kelley, 28, Raytown, Mo., for failure to appear. Free, no bond listed.
- Megan Marie Pearson, 30, 526 Stonedale Drive, for violating protection order, criminal damage to property and criminal restraint. Confined on $6,000 bond.
- John Lewis Falley Wallace, 19, 2014 Seaton Ave. No. 7, for theft of property or services and DUI. Confined on $5,500 bond.
- Benjamin Ira James Lewis, 39, 201 N. 9th St. No. 2, for aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $21,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
- Police on Saturday arrested Benjamin Ira James Lewis for aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and interference with a law enforcement officer after he allegedly cut a man on the cheek. Officers filed a report at 4:13 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of North 9th and Humboldt streets in Manhattan. Three men — ages 30, 48 and 58 — reported that Lewis, 39, 201 North Ninth St. No. 2, threatened two of the men with a knife and cut the 58-year-old man on the cheek. EMS treated the 58-year-old man on the scene; he didn’t require transport. Lewis remained confined in the Riley County Jail with a $21,000 bond.
- Officers filed a report for fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer at 1:59 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of N. 12th St. and Laramie St. in Manhattan. Officers attempted to stop a white 1997 Acura Integra driving in the wrong direction in the 1100 block of Laramie Street. When officers activated emergency lights and sirens, the car fled at a high rate of speed north on Juliette St. Police later found the car in the 300 block of Holly Place, but the driver, a 27-year-old man, ran from the car and hasn't been found. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and aggravated assault at 2:13 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of N. 4th St. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman reported an unknown man, who was a passenger in a car in the McDonald's drive-thru line, pulled a gun on the 23-year-old man as he walked by. The male driver hit the 24-year-old woman in the leg with the car as it fled the area. Police said the woman refused treatment from EMS.
- Officers filed two reports for theft at 8:26 a.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of Stockdale Park Road. Two men, ages 45 and 78, reported an unknown person stole the 45-year-old's black 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 and the 78-year-old's black 2008 Cadillac CTS. The estimated total loss is $5,000 for the Dodge Ram and $8,000 for the Cadillac CTS.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:12 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of College Ave. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported an unknown person stole a Glock 17 Gen 4 handgun, ammo and a gun magazine from his apartment. The estimated total loss is $515.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 1:18 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Ulta Beauty reported two unknown women stole 10 bottles of woman's fragrances. The estimated total loss is $1,246.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. Best Buy reported an unknown person stole an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The estimated total loss is $1,100.