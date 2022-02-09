Chad Michael Sanchez, 36, Broken Arrow, Okla., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Greg Allan Webster, 58, Mountain View, Ark., for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
Brian Eugene Vineyard, 44, Wichita, for parole violation. Confined on $750 bond.
Liam Alexander Whitmore, 24, 406 Moro St., for probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Arturo Cruces Ramirez, 39, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Amanda Leigh Massoli, 31, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Bailey Marie Collier, 19, 3100 Heritage Court No. 95, for failure to appear. Released on $560 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 14th St. and S. Oak St. in Ogden. A 24-year-old woman reported an unknown person broke into her storage unit and stole a safe, $1,500 cash, a PlayStation 4, stuffed animals and antique jewelry. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $15,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Meadowlark Rd. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2008 Ford Escape driven by Victoria Pickens, 25, of Manhattan, who was traveling southbound on Tuttle Creek Blvd., had hit a 2019 Freightliner truck driven by Mark Baker, 25, of Lawrence when Baker pulled out in front of Pickens attempting to make a left turn from Meadowlark Rd. on to Tuttle Creek Blvd. Pickens was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a broken wrist and additional minor injuries, she was treated and released. Baker was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.