MONDAY ARRESTS

  • Tiberius Lojuan Spears, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Hayden Scott Brown, 20, 1919 Hunting Ave., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Nicholas Justin Hodges, 30, St. George, for domestic battery and criminal restraint. Confined on $5,000 bond.
  • Mary Lynn Haymond, 26, Salina, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
  • Courtney Leonard Harris, 21, Junction City, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $500 bond.
  • Oscar Fernando Ramos Benavides, 41, St. George, for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.
  • Kody Austin Busing, 23, Clay Center, for criminal damage to property and DUI. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Joseph Michael Goldberg, 19, Junction City, for battery on law enforcement officer and consumption or sale of liquor by a minor. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Barry Leon Wise Jr., 38, Hope, for operating car without ignition interlock device. Released on $500 bond.
  • Angel Kaye Morgan, 37, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Andrew Lee Graves, 19, 414 Osage St. No. 6, for criminal threat. Released on $8,000 bond.
  • Justin Alan Brown, 33, homeless, for criminal trespass. Confined on $500 bond.