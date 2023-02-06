Tiberius Lojuan Spears, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Hayden Scott Brown, 20, 1919 Hunting Ave., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Nicholas Justin Hodges, 30, St. George, for domestic battery and criminal restraint. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Mary Lynn Haymond, 26, Salina, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Courtney Leonard Harris, 21, Junction City, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $500 bond.
Oscar Fernando Ramos Benavides, 41, St. George, for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.
Kody Austin Busing, 23, Clay Center, for criminal damage to property and DUI. Confined, no bond listed.
Joseph Michael Goldberg, 19, Junction City, for battery on law enforcement officer and consumption or sale of liquor by a minor. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Barry Leon Wise Jr., 38, Hope, for operating car without ignition interlock device. Released on $500 bond.
Angel Kaye Morgan, 37, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
Andrew Lee Graves, 19, 414 Osage St. No. 6, for criminal threat. Released on $8,000 bond.
Justin Alan Brown, 33, homeless, for criminal trespass. Confined on $500 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Jack Lecki, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor and unlawful use of license at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Killian Cox, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 N. Manhattan Ave.
Alexander Drone, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor and unlawful use of license at Kite’s Bar and Grill, 615 N. 12th St.
Max Werner, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor and unlawful use of license at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Jackson Guinn, 19, Goddard, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at North 6th and Bertrand streets
Isaak Meyer, 19, Wamego, for possession or consumption of alcohol, resisting arrest and unlawful use of license at North 6th and Bertrand streets
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault of LEO at noon Friday in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. 29-, 40-, and 45-year-old male RCPD Police Officers were listed as the victims when it was reported a 32-year-old man pulled out a sharp object and threatened them while they were investigating a verbal argument between the man and a woman. Exzavien Charlie Hunter 32, of Manhattan was arrested on scene for three counts of aggravated assault of LEO and transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville. Fat Shack reported a 37-year-old man along with at least four other people stole multiple food items and utensils from the restaurant. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.