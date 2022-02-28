ARRESTS
• Roberto Lopez Garcia, 24, Wichita, for possession of opiate, narcotic or certain stimulant. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Gregory Bryant Kloppe, 36, 311 N. Ninth St., for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
• Zenon Cano Calleja, 36, 312 Sherry Place, for failure to appear. Held on $1,500 bond.
• Susan Rosario Rodriguez Armendariz, 32, Ogden, for DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and endangering a child. Held on $4,000 bond.
• Joseph Lamont Fulk, 36, 1000 Yuma St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Held with no bond listed.
• Gregory Bryan Kloppe, 36, 311 N. Ninth St., for theft. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Jonathan Thomas Cole, 37, 421 Brookridge Drive, for failure to appear. Held with no bond listed.
• Oswaldo Ali Gomez, 24, Reston, Virginia, for battery. Released on $750 bond.
• Schendymar Salgado Ayala, 24, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Lamar Wayne Grady Jr., 22, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Trent Michael Carlson, 17, Saint Marys, for theft. Released with no bond listed.
• Frank Jay Cooper Jr., 49, Junction City, for domestic battery. Held on $4,000 bond.
• Malcolm Mbey de Pippa 1117 N. 11th St. A, for probation violation. Released on $750 bond.
• Valley Malachi Scharping, 26, 3129 Lundin Drive No. 8, for failure to appear. Released on $208 bond.
• Arron James Flower, 39, homeless, for probation violation. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Jeffrey Evan Jones, 37, 300 N. Fifth St. No. 12E, for violation of protection order. Held on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher Evan Cuchy, 29, homeless, for burglary. Held on $3,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft at 12:34 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Pecanwood Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 27-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 55-year-old female suspect stole $17,000 of government benefit money.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 9:12 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. Officers listed a 21-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported someone threw a small charcoal grill through her car’s back windshield. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 12:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. Officers listed a 24-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported her white iPhone 12, Vera Wang purse and wallet, and Apple Airpods were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $940. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.