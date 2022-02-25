Michael Edward Smith, 48, homeless, for theft of property or service and probation violation. Confined on $1,250 bond.
Jeffery Evan Jones, 37, 330 N. 5th St. No. 12E, for criminal trespass. Released on $1,000 bond.
Bob Gray Parrish II, 57, Spring, Texas, for failure to appear. Released on $20,000 bond.
Isaiah Javon Stephens, 20, Milford, for aggravated battery. Confined on $20,000 bond.
Joel Peter Bales, 49, homeless, for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $5,000 bond.
Samuel Creighton Harris, 34, homeless, for two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Shaelyn Marie Schadel, 26, Wamego, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Devon Michael Ritchie, 23, St. George, for battery and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released, no bond posted.
Kody Jay Davis, 25, Topeka, for parole violation. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENT
Officers filed a report for rape at 5:10 p.m. Thursday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 24-year-old woman reported a 29-year-old man known to her raped her. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.