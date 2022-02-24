Jesse Jack Rogers, 38, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Tommy Joe Hagerman, 46, 1856 Anderson Ave No. 7, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Brecken Lyn Hess, 18, Leonardville, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, and distribute/possession with intent to distribute/manufacture. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Christana Ann Stanhope, 43, 730 Yuma St., for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported his Nintendo Switch and Switch games were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $715. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of N. 5th St. in Manhattan. A 28-year-old man reported his black Schwinn bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,030. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Flint Hills Pl. in Manhattan. A 54-year-old woman reported an 11-year-old boy threatened her with a knife. The 11-year-old was arrested, processed through juvenile intake, and released to a family member. In compliance with the Kansas Open Records Act, further offender information will not be released.
Officers filed a report for theft at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 11,900 block of Crooked Creek Rd. near Leonardville. A 50-year-old man reported a 23-year-old man stole multiple guns, credit cards, bow and arrows, keys, liquor, and $200 cash. Brandon Welty, 23, of Riley was arrested in connection by the Junction City Police Department for possession of stolen property.