Cassandra Potter, 49, 53 Corey Place, for three counts of theft of property or service. Confined on $15,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
William Friedebach, 22, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in the 1000 block of Fremont.
Jeffery Downey Jr, 21, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in the 1000 block of Fremont.
Cason Webb Penn, 20, Goodwell, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Capitol Federal Savings, 1401 Poyntz Ave.
Ethan Holder, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1337 Manhattan Ave.
Shaina Krainbill, 19, Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1337 Manhattan Ave.
INCIDENT
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Fairchild Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Jason Holley, 48 of Junction City made a left turn in front of a northbound 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Batuel Salazar, 63, of Manhattan causing Salazar to hit Holley. Salazar and his passenger were transported to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries; the passenger, with a possible broken arm. Holley was issued a citation for failure to yield.