ARREST

  • Cassandra Potter, 49, 53 Corey Place, for three counts of theft of property or service. Confined on $15,000 bond.

NOTICES

TO APPEAR

  • William Friedebach, 22, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in the 1000 block of Fremont.
  • Jeffery Downey Jr, 21, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in the 1000 block of Fremont.
  • Cason Webb Penn, 20, Goodwell, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Capitol Federal Savings, 1401 Poyntz Ave.
  • Ethan Holder, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1337 Manhattan Ave.
  • Shaina Krainbill, 19, Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1337 Manhattan Ave.

INCIDENT

  • Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Fairchild Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Jason Holley, 48 of Junction City made a left turn in front of a northbound 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Batuel Salazar, 63, of Manhattan causing Salazar to hit Holley. Salazar and his passenger were transported to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries; the passenger, with a possible broken arm. Holley was issued a citation for failure to yield.