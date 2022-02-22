NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Jacob Wallis, 21, Manhattan for possession of an open container at 7even8ight5ive, 710 N. Manhattan Ave.
- Grace Brown, 19, Overland Park, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:17 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. A 47-year-old woman reported a 30-year-old person stole her dog and PlayStation 4 from her home. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. The dog was returned and arrangements were made for the Playstation to be returned.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 7:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Kimball Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Corey Van Pelt, 30, of St. George had hit a 2017 Hyundai Sonota driven by Asanti Smith, 24, of Manhattan. Van Pelt had been traveling northbound on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and ran a red light when he hit Smith, who had been driving southbound, as Smith was making a left turn. Mahogheny Barr, 40, of Manhattan, a passenger in the Sonota, was trapped inside the front passenger seat and removed by Manhattan Fire Department personnel. She was then transported to Via Christi for treatment of side pain. Van Pelt was issued a citation for disobeying a traffic control device.
- Officers filed a report for domestic battery, aggravated assault, and unlawful discharge of a firearm at 11:54 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Thurston St. Manhattan. A 19-year-old woman, three 19-year-old men, and two 20-year-old men reported a 22-year-old man battered the woman during a party then threatened the additional victims with a handgun before firing a single round in the air and fleeing the area.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Leavenworth St. in Manhattan. A 13-year-old boy reported his baby blue Pitch mountain bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 12:58 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Ulta Beauty reported two women stole multiple makeup and fragrance items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $955. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 1:33 p.m. Monday in the Tuttle Creek ORV Area near Randolph. When officers arrived on scene, they found an ATV driven by Ivan Krenke, unknown age and residence at this time, had flipped while riding the off-road trails. Krenke was life-flighted to a Lincoln, Nebraska hospital for treatment of his injuries.
- Officers filed a report for battery and criminal damage to property at 2:23 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Garden Way in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman reported a 30-year-old man struck the 22-year-old man in the face and pushed him into the woman’s car parked in CLS Plasma's parking lot, damaging the front driver side door. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
- Officers responded to the report of a crash at 3:56 p.m. Monday near mile marker 184 on K18 outside Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2002 Sterling semi-truck pulling a large backhoe had struck the bottom of a bridge while passing underneath, causing major damage to the cement structure. No injuries were reported. The Kansas Department of Transportation will have a portion of the bridge closed indefinitely while repairs are made.