Ryan James Mancuso, 24, Junction City, for criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of weapons. Released on $5,000 bond.
Sarah Ann Gutierrez, 38, 809 Dondee Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Taylor Christian Morris, 31, 819 Gillespie Drive, for three counts of violation of protection order, criminal damage to property and failure to appear. Confined on $6,500 bond.
Bradford Morland Naruo, 37, Junction City, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Christian Lynn Marcoux, 26, Topeka, for parole violation. Released, no bond listed.
Brittany Michella Baker, 32, Wichita, for parole violation. Released, no bond listed.
Philip Governor Locklear, 33, Junction City, for two counts of failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Levee Drive in Manhattan. Rescare reported a 33-year-old woman had been clocking in for work from home and inflating time worked resulting in over $4,400 wrongfully paid to her.
Police on Wednesday arrested Theodore Edward Ayon Jr., 41, 730 Yuma St., for theft, interference with a law enforcment officer, violation of a protection order, and driving while suspended. Officers filed a report at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of McDowell Creek Road on February 1, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. A 65-year-old man reported Ayon Jr. stole his 2016 Ford F-250. Officers found Ayon Jr. and truck in the 700 block of Yuma Street. When they attempted to make contact with him, he ran but was taken into custody a short time later in the 700 block of Colorado Street. They found him with a suspended driver's license and driving the stolen truck to the residence of an man he had a no contact order issued for. Ayon Jr. remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $10,000.