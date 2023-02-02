ARRESTS

  • Ryan James Mancuso, 24, Junction City, for criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of weapons. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Sarah Ann Gutierrez, 38, 809 Dondee Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Taylor Christian Morris, 31, 819 Gillespie Drive, for three counts of violation of protection order, criminal damage to property and failure to appear. Confined on $6,500 bond.
  • Bradford Morland Naruo, 37, Junction City, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Christian Lynn Marcoux, 26, Topeka, for parole violation. Released, no bond listed.
  • Brittany Michella Baker, 32, Wichita, for parole violation. Released, no bond listed.
  • Philip Governor Locklear, 33, Junction City, for two counts of failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.