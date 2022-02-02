Jordan Dominic Zimmerman, 24, Wamego, for probation violation. Confined on $7,500 bond.
Andrea Kilie Dunlap, 37, 1408 Cambridge Place No. 18, for two counts of identity theft and probation violation. Confined on $50,000 bond.
Scott Douglas Habluetzel, 42, Paxico, for aggravated battery and domestic battery. Confined on $40,000 bond.
Andrew Liam Meyer, 26, Topeka, for probation violation. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Henry Franklin Crowder Jr, 55, 1704 Fair Lane No. 21, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Heartland Dr. in Manhattan. A 39-year-old man reported an unknown person cut the lock to his Aventon PACE electronic bicycle and stole it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,125. The bicycle was later located in the 1500 block of College Ave. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of S. Manhattan Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by Tracy Trout, 62, of Manhattan; a 2013 GMC van driven by Jerrod Warren, 41, of Manhattan; and a 2020 Ford F-350 driven by Kevin Hankins, 64, of Olsburg had been involved in a crash. Trout was transported to Via Christi for treatment of chest pain and a leg injury.