Jordan Mika Smith, 31, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Jeiser Fabian Santiago Baez, 28, 1304 Flint Hills Place, for aggravated assault. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Brian Eugene Vineyard, 44, Wichita, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
Elizabeth Ashley Parker, 36, 1348 Flint Hills Place, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
Brian Malachi Beckford, 26, Junction City, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Police on Thursday arrested Daniel Francis Timothy Marshall, 16, 2420 Himes Road, for aggravated criminal threat after he allegedly posted a threat towards Manhattan High School. Officers filed a report for aggravated criminal threat at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. Police said Marshall used an educational technology site, Padlet, to post the threat. Officers transported Marshall to the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center Facility in Junction City.
Police on Thursday arrested Cody Garrison Whitmore, 19, 1021 Quivera Drive No. 4, for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery after a woman said he choked her. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and criminal restraint at 9:01 a.m. Thursday in Manhattan. An 18-year-old woman reported Whitmore pulled her hair, forced her to the ground and choked her, and prevented her from leaving a room by blocking a doorway. Whitmore is free on a $9,000 bond.
Police on Thursday arrested Karsten Johnny Anderson, 15, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 203, for criminal use of weapons and minor in possession of tobacco at Manhattan High School East Campus. Officers filed a report for criminal use of weapons and minor in possession of tobacco at 9:49 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. Police said Anderson was in possession of metal knuckles and a vape pen at MHS East. Anderson was processed through juvenile intake and released to his parents.