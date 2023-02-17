Dennis Albert Louis Kull, 22, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Georgshua Nieves Cortes, 30, 1203 Colorado St., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Dustin Ryan Hybben, 24, Fort Riley, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
Randal Clinton Dunlap, 54, 1909 Dogwood Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Eladio Fuentes Alvarez Jr., 44, 411 S. 16th St., for violation of court order. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Weston Tyler Pyles, 24, 2250 Westchester Drive No. 11, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Jonas James Cruz, 23, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 580, for domestic battery. Released on $4,000 bond.
Kaleb Michael Norby, 35, Ogden, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
Mary Lynn Haymond, 26, Salina, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Kenyon Mondell Johnson, 49, Olathe, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Adrian Lambert, 44, 1324 Colorado St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
INCIDENTS
Elgin Lamar Bennett, 18, of Fayetteville, Ga., turned himself into RCPD officers at 3 p.m. Thursday for his Riley County District Court warrant for rape and aggravated sexual battery. The original incident is a Kansas State University Police Department case. Bennett was released from jail on a total bond of $10,000.
Police arrested Arron James Flower, 40, of Manhattan at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for his Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated assault, criminal threat and disorderly conduct in connection with a Dec. 11 incident. A 44-year-old man reported Flower him and threatened to shoot him if he didn't give him money. Flower remains confined with a total bond of $2,000.