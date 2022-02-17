Nadeen Powell, 50, 1415 Flint Hills Place No. 1203, for theft by deception, criminal trespass, criminal deprivation of property, theft by deception, criminal trespass and criminal deprivation of property. Released on $400 bond.
Michael Shawn Herrick, 46, homeless, for failure to appear. Released on $751 bond.
Brittany Jane Farmer, 21, 1113 Bertrand St. No. 6, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
Henry Franklin Crowder Jr, 55, 1704 Fair Lane No. 21, for failure to appear. Released on $712 bond.
Bailey Marie Collier, 19, for failure to appear, Confined on $2,000 bond.
Frederick J. Greene Jr., 37, homeless, for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.
Ananie Lakierra Morris, 15, 901 Kearney St. No. 7, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Torrey Sherard Lindsay, 37, 1101 Walters Drive, for robbery and domestic battery. Confined on $3,500 bond.
Shannon Lee Oros, 35, 1300 Baehr Place, for failure to appear. Released on $311 bond.
INCIDENT
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan. A 40-year-old man reported the catalytic converter on his van was cut off and stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.