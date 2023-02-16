Auston Lee Korszeniewski, 25, 515 Vattier St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Released on $3,500 bond.
Taylor Lynn Stutheit, 27, 416 S. 4th St., for probation violation. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Kurtis Hayes Rich, 26, 416 S. 4th St., for violating protection order. Released, no bond listed.
Veronica Lucinda Cruz Hernandez, 40, Pleasanton, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
Christy Su Woolsey, 39, 924 Fremont St. No. 1, for possession of opiate. Released on $2,000 bond.
Tiffany Lynn Fernandez, 40, homeless, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $12,000 bond.
Stephen Wendell Blair, 18, Ogden, for interference with law enforcement officer. Release, no bond listed.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Reece Bachta, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor in the 500 block of North 14th Street.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault of LEO at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of William Drive in Ogden. Officers were dispatched because of a sighting of a 16-year-old male runaway driving in the area and made a traffic stop on his car in the 400 block of Riley Ave. As contact was made with the driver, police said the boy made a threat against the officer with what appeared to be a handgun in the vehicle. Police later identified it as an air pistol. The officer prevent the 16-year-old from grabbing the air pistol while another officer safely secured it. Responders process the 16-year-old for juvenile runaway and later transported him for a mental health evaluation.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at noon Wednesday in the 400 block of Knox Lane in Manhattan. Manhattan city government reported an unknown person drove on the grass at the Northeast Community Park, causing around $750 worth of damage. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.