ARRESTS

  • Auston Lee Korszeniewski, 25, 515 Vattier St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Released on $3,500 bond.
  • Taylor Lynn Stutheit, 27, 416 S. 4th St., for probation violation. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Kurtis Hayes Rich, 26, 416 S. 4th St., for violating protection order. Released, no bond listed.
  • Veronica Lucinda Cruz Hernandez, 40, Pleasanton, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
  • Christy Su Woolsey, 39, 924 Fremont St. No. 1, for possession of opiate. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Tiffany Lynn Fernandez, 40, homeless, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $12,000 bond.
  • Stephen Wendell Blair, 18, Ogden, for interference with law enforcement officer. Release, no bond listed.

