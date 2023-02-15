Police report for Feb. 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARRESTSCameron Rex Babbitt, 19, 1855 Claflin Road No. 561, for fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, reckless driving and maximum speed limits. Released on $500 bond.Dania Amanda Decoteau, 39, 201 North 9th St. No. 5, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.Destiny Lynay Milam, 32, 415 Walters Drive No. 203, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $2,250 bond.Howard Alexander Horton III, 35, 1324 Colorado St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Allergists Less Likely to Check Black Kids for Eczema +4 Down on the farm? Farmers face challenges as they navigate labor shortages, inflation, increasing interest rates and extreme weather induced by climate changes AHA News: Heart Problem Could've Ended His College Basketball Career Before It Began. It Didn't. Latest News Officials investigate Manhattan house fire that caused $90K in damage Manhattan parks and rec proposes facility fee structure based on peak hours RCPD arrests 3 after finding fentanyl pills during search warrant Winter storm warning in effect for Manhattan area as 4-8 inches of snow possible Police report for Feb. 15, 2023 MHS boys' comeback attempt falls short at Emporia MHS girls can't hold on, fall at Emporia 40-34 K-State men's golf opens spring with 3rd-place finish Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRCPD arrests teen for setting soap dispenser on fire at Manhattan HighLongtime K-State donor Jack Vanier dies at 94OUR NEIGHBORS | Arrow Coffee owners have vision of sharing special products with publicMissouri man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-70WHAT IS LOVE? | Frank Bergman Elementary 3rd-graders offer thoughts on loveRoger L. FarrellSchool official responds to complaint about costs of preschool revampRCPD arrests Colorado man for sexual exploitation of childCrystal ParrSCHOOL NOTEBOOK | Manhattan High forensics starts with two 2nd-place finishes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.