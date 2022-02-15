Christina Chantelain Drummond, 40, 1533 Hartford Road, for criminal trespass and theft of property or services. Released on $5,000 bond.
Jake Eric Fechner, 44, Alta Vista, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
Joseph James Stepney, 43, 2108 Fort Riley Blvd., for failure to appear. Confined on $238 bond.
Wade Ferris Harper, 36, 2312 Strawberry Lane, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Raphael Rashaad Bryd, 2215 College Ave. No. H129, for failure to appear. Confined on $585 bond.
Gary Keith Bouck Jr, 48, 956 S. Collins Lane, for failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Angel Morgan, 36, Junction City, for possession of marijuana at South Juliette Avenue and Fort Riley Boulevard.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for rape and criminal restraint at 3 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 22-year-old woman as the person involved. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 8:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Gumbo Hill Road and Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Riley County. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2018 Subaru Outback driven by Thomas Picolet, 40, of Barnes had hit a deer. Ashley Picolet, 27, of Barnes, a passenger, was transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment of back and chest pain.