ARRESTS
- Jordan Lee Maiorana, 31, 1514 Yuma St., for DUI. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Tony James Hoover, 29, 625 Yuma St., for failure to appear and probation violation. Confined on $10,000 bond.
- Karli Anna Breuckmann, 17, Leawood, for purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by minor. Released, no bond posted.
- Jason Quincy White, 46, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
- Mitchell Alan Jones II, 26, 1715 Poyntz Ave., for no vehicle liability insurance and driving while suspended. Confined no bond posted.
- Colton Dewayne Tyler Gardiner, 30, 3020 Claflin Road, for DUI and driving while suspended. Released no bond posted.
- Joseph Lee Peralta, 32, Junction City, for probation violation. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Samantha Jo Archer, 32, 431 S. 5th St., for probation violation. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Thesiaus Kanel Robinson II, 19, 9078 Tonya Terrace, for criminal threat. released on $5,000 bond.
- Joel Peter Bales, 49, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- David Christopher Gareis, 37, Wamego, for parole violation. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card at 9:03 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. A 65-year-old woman reported an unknown person used two of her credit cards for bail bonds in Florida. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,982. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery at 1:38 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 29-year-old woman reported a 31-year-old man hit her with his car. EMS medically cleared the woman on scene.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 4:56 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Humboldt St. in Manhattan. A 59-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man reported someone broke into their rental property and stole a television and two DVD players. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card at 4:21 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Warner Park Rd. in Manhattan. A 35-year-old man, Walmart, Best Buy, ESB Financial, Chase Visa, and K-State Credit Union reported an unknown person stole multiple credit and debit cards from the man’s car and used them to make purchases at the stores listed. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,663. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.