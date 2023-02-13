Mykah Ishmael Izak Moon, 22, 1207 Vattier St. No. 3, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Kathleen Ann Baldwin, 35, 309 Knox Lane, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
Kristen Marie Centlivre, 44, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
Matthew Joseph Crow, 26, 518 Augusta Way No. 201, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Caleb Aubin Manzano, 37, 811 Fremont St. No. 3, for DUI and transporting an open container. Released on $750 bond.
Trinity Nicole Briggs, 19, 601 Highland Ridge Drive No. 1031, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Brian Shawn Casey, 58, 1933 Judson, for violating offender registration act. Confined on $8,000 bond.
Kamau Thutmoses Stokes, 27, 920 N. Manhattan Ave. No. 426, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
Angelica Ziphoria Green, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Exceptionally cleared.
Sierra Meghan Creasy, 18, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Kyle Jacob Parker, 23, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Eliyah Lugo, 21, Fort Riley, for criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
Robert Lehman Bagwell, 22, Ogden, for intimidation of witness or victim and domestic battery. Confined on $6,000 bond.
Samantha Jeanette Hilbert, 19, 4620 Eureka Drive, for battery and battery on an law enforcement officer. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Jacob Levi Robb, 24, 78 John Pride Lane, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Kyla Hornback, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and unlawful use of license at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Alexis Pitts, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and unlawful use of license at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Annabelle Fondren, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 300 block of Sunset Ave.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for fraud at 2:45 p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 69-year-old woman reported a known business cashed a check for home insurance twice. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,117.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, criminal restraint, and battery at 7:13 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Kimball Avenue in Manhattan. A 31-year-old woman reported a man she knew battered her and made threats to use a weapon.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Arizona Street in Leonardville. A 24-year-old man and a 64-year-old man reported an unknown person entered the residence and took copper wire. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for a hit-and-run injury accident involving a pedestrian at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Skyway Drive in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man was found on the side of the road with injuries believed to be from being hit by a vehicle. He was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital and later to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment of his injuries. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 5:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of University Drive in Manhattan. Two 19-year-old men, a 19-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old woman reported a known man followed them in a road rage incident and then accelerated towards them when crossing the road after leaving their vehicle.