ARRESTS

  • Mykah Ishmael Izak Moon, 22, 1207 Vattier St. No. 3, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Kathleen Ann Baldwin, 35, 309 Knox Lane, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Kristen Marie Centlivre, 44, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Matthew Joseph Crow, 26, 518 Augusta Way No. 201, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Caleb Aubin Manzano, 37, 811 Fremont St. No. 3, for DUI and transporting an open container. Released on $750 bond.
  • Trinity Nicole Briggs, 19, 601 Highland Ridge Drive No. 1031, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Brian Shawn Casey, 58, 1933 Judson, for violating offender registration act. Confined on $8,000 bond.
  • Kamau Thutmoses Stokes, 27, 920 N. Manhattan Ave. No. 426, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
  • Angelica Ziphoria Green, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Exceptionally cleared.
  • Sierra Meghan Creasy, 18, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Kyle Jacob Parker, 23, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Eliyah Lugo, 21, Fort Riley, for criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Robert Lehman Bagwell, 22, Ogden, for intimidation of witness or victim and domestic battery. Confined on $6,000 bond.
  • Samantha Jeanette Hilbert, 19, 4620 Eureka Drive, for battery and battery on an law enforcement officer. Confined on $3,000 bond.
  • Jacob Levi Robb, 24, 78 John Pride Lane, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.

