Tyrel Joseph Daniels, 23, 200 S. Manhattan Ave., for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
George Duane Newell Jr., 33, Wamego, for probation violation. Confined on $25,000 bond.
Dietrich Daventa Duncan, 28, 4223 Spook Rock Way No. 206, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
Shannon Lee Oros, 35, 1300 Baehr Place, for probation violation. Confined on $15,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 8:37 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Commons Place in Manhattan. Turbo Construction reported an unknown person broke into his trailer and stole multiple Milwaukee power tools. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,380. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 4:19 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden. Two women ages 23 and 58 and 23-, 57-, and 60-year old men reported an unknown person broke into multiple storage units and stole multiple items. The estimated total loss at this time is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.