Police report for Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023

ARRESTS
Vicente Adrian Yescas Soto, 36, Wichita, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Edgar Rojas, 27, Bell Gardens, California, for aggravated battery. Confined on $7,000 bond.
Kari Kristine Knight, 33, 913 Vattier St., for DUI. Released on $3,000 bond.
Ezekhiel Dawson Jackson, 21, 1410 Hartman Place C2, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Darrell Lee Stevens, 37, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 63, for violating offender registration act. Confined on $20,000 bond.
Randy Eugene Thrasher, 43, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
Arron James Flower, 40, homeless, for criminal trespass. Confined on $750 bond.