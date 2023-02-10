ARRESTS

  • Vicente Adrian Yescas Soto, 36, Wichita, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Edgar Rojas, 27, Bell Gardens, California, for aggravated battery. Confined on $7,000 bond.
  • Kari Kristine Knight, 33, 913 Vattier St., for DUI. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Ezekhiel Dawson Jackson, 21, 1410 Hartman Place C2, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Darrell Lee Stevens, 37, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 63, for violating offender registration act. Confined on $20,000 bond.
  • Randy Eugene Thrasher, 43, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
  • Arron James Flower, 40, homeless, for criminal trespass. Confined on $750 bond.