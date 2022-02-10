ARRESTS

  • David Nelson Paige Voter, 51, 431 S. 5th St., for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Garrett Kane Silva, 25, 415 Walters Drive No. 409, for failure to appear. Released on $747 bond.

NOTICE TO APPEAR

  • Jon Marte, 23, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana in the 900 block of N 11th St.

