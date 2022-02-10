Police report for Feb. 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARRESTSDavid Nelson Paige Voter, 51, 431 S. 5th St., for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $2,000 bond.Garrett Kane Silva, 25, 415 Walters Drive No. 409, for failure to appear. Released on $747 bond.NOTICE TO APPEARJon Marte, 23, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana in the 900 block of N 11th St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Violation Probation Criminal Law Law Arrest Police Bond Jon Marte Report More from this section The Black homeownership gap in Kansas Opioids, Cocaine, Meth Are Hitting America's Black Communities Hardest Regular Use of Acetaminophen Tied to Higher Heart Risks Latest News Rams, Bengals have enough stars to keep attention on field MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener 'disastrous' US women survive scare, beat Czechs 4-1 in Olympic hockey Police report for Feb. 11, 2022 Pott Co. attorney: No charges filed in case of child who shot mother Annual USD 383 student art showcase returns to Beach Museum after pandemic-related hiatus North Riley County residents pack meeting to talk ambulance services Riley County Health Department to open up walk-in services in March Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFort Riley man dead after Aggieville shooting; suspect in hospital after police shot himRCPD cited suspect for underage drinking minutes before Aggieville shooting deathEverett's HBO series set in Manhattan gets second seasonNicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her momOfficials say 11-year-old started fire at RC McGrawsFROM THE PUBLISHER | The Mahomes conspiracy theoryLOVE STORIES | Choral conductors blend harmonies as partners in work, lifeNew KSU QB Martinez already thriving in ManhattanSunset Zoo's Expedition Asia provides new exhibits, experienceBlake McCoy Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Double Check Company is looking for Learning & Info Serv Volunteer Camp Hosts Wanted - Bulletin