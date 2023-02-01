Cherie Lee Becker, 44, Junction City, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $8,000 bond.
Destiny Jade Parnell, 26, Milford, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Kendrick Lavell Collins Jr., 23, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 26, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Michael Duane Westgate, 43, 431 South 5th St., for probation violation. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Justin David Lee Warnow, 29, 1430 Watson Place No. H8, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
John Hunter Layfield, 22, 501 Stone Drive No. 1216, for failure to appear. Relased on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Corey Daniel Bloom, 52, of Junction City was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday while already confined in the Riley County Jail for his Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of distribution of meth within 1,000 feet of a school from July 13, 2021. Bloom remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $40,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Watson Place in Manhattan after they received the report of a single gunshot in the area. Officers on scene found at least one bullet hole in an occupied apartment in the area, no injuries were reported. This incident remains under investigation.
Charles Fernando Smith, 50, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 229, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday after officers conducted a traffic stop on his car for driving without the lights on and found meth and drug paraphernalia inside the car. Smith was arrested for distribution of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $14,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Garden Way in Manhattan. A 23-year-old woman reported her unlocked car was entered and her bookbag containing a MacBook Pro was stolen from inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Brandon Lloyd Welty, 24, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 254, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday after being transported from the Lansing Correction Facility to the Riley County Jail for his Riley County District Court warrant for burglary and three counts of theft. The warrant stems from a Feb. 23, 2022, incident in the 11900 block of Crooked Creek Road where two men ages 39 and 51 reported 13 guns and other miscellaneous items were stolen from a home. Welty remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $25,000.