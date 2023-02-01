ARRESTS

  • Cherie Lee Becker, 44, Junction City, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $8,000 bond.
  • Destiny Jade Parnell, 26, Milford, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Kendrick Lavell Collins Jr., 23, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 26, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
  • Michael Duane Westgate, 43, 431 South 5th St., for probation violation. Confined on $1,500 bond.
  • Justin David Lee Warnow, 29, 1430 Watson Place No. H8, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
  • John Hunter Layfield, 22, 501 Stone Drive No. 1216, for failure to appear. Relased on $500 bond.