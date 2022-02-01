Mackenzie Kay Ortiz, 19, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $300 bond.
Octavious Andrew Brown, 43 Waterway Place, for two counts of failure to appear and probation violation. Confined on $25,000 bond.
Darrell Wayne Dotson, 33, 723 Moro St., for domestic battery and criminal restraint. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Darrel Ladel Smith, 40, Junction City, for three counts of violate offender registration act. Released on $3,500 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Dylan Vaughan, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Yard Bar, 1209 Moro St.
Carson Root, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 Manhattan Ave.
Jessica Phillips, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 Manhattan Ave.
Sydney Stewart, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 Manhattan Ave.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 9:00 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of S. Oak St. in Ogden. A 60-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into two storage units and stole two locks, two Whirlpool washers, and two Whirlpool dryers. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $610. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 12:14 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. Walmart reported two unknown men underpaid for money orders. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 12:41 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Valleywood Dr. in Manhattan. A 57-year-old man reported an unknown person broke the plastic casing of the driver's side mirror on his truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.