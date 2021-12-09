Talliyah Danee Smith, 19, Junction City, for violation of a protection order. Released on $1,000 bond.
Brain David Martinie, 52, 9770 Limerick Lane, for five counts of making false information and fraudulent insurance. Released on $2,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. in Manhattan. A 29-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole a package containing an Apple laptop after it was delivered to the wrong address. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,440. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of N. Seth Child Rd. and Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Margaret Shykes, 62, of Junction City and a 2003 Chrysler Town & County driven by Kayla Lemmon, 31, of Manhattan were involved in a t-bone crash. Shykes was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a neck injury. Police said more details will be forthcoming.
Officers responded to a medical call at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 53-year-old man. No foul play is suspected at this time.