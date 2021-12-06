ARRESTS
- Justin Miguel Kendall, 34, 69 Cody Place, for failure to appear, possession of opiate, opium, a narcotic or certain stimulant. Confined on $6,000 bond.
- Kurstein Alexandria Wood, 30, 1410 Watson Place, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Joshua Adam Jones, 32, Ogden, for three counts of criminal trespass, two counts of theft, burglary and battery on a law enforcement officer. Confined on $8,000 bond.
- Joel Peter Bales, 49, homeless, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
- Mark Nicholas Rickenbaker, 32, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
- Peter John Blancas, 54, Topeka, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
- John Roman Howard, 18, Fort Riley, for Liquor and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $750 bond.
- Alia Doneece Marie Lucas, 24, Manhattan, for battery on law enforcement officer. Confined on $15,000 bond.
- Alia Doneece Marie Lucas, 24, Manhattan, for three counts of battery on law enforcement, interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property. Confined on $11,000 bond.
- Alia Doneece Marie Lucas, 24, Manhattan, for interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $750 bond.
- James Robert Kordyak, 25, 513 Fremont St, for vehicle liability insurance, ignition interlock device. Released on $750 bond.
- Crashawn Jayvonn Hart, 27, 811 El Paso Lane, for battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Adam Pyle, 20, Manhattan, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1210 Moro St O’Malley’s Alley.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for rape at 8:03 a.m. Friday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 17-year-old girl involved in the incident. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
- Officers filed three reports for criminal damage to property at 8:26 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Claflin Rd. in Manhattan. A 49-year-old man and 50- and 51-year-old woman reported an unknown person broke out the rear windows in all three of their cars. The estimated total loss associated with these cases is $1,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:09 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of 12th St. in Ogden. A 32-year-old woman reported an unknown person broke out the windows to her car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2:14 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported an unknown person threw a rock through the back window of her car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 8:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. A 29-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his black Samsung Galaxy S20 from his unlocked car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 9:23 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of N. Park St. in Ogden. A 21-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his truck and stole a black and silver Smith and Wesson .40 handgun. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for forgery at 10:17 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Leavenworth St. in Manhattan. A 62-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole, endorsed and cashed a check the victim sent in the mail. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Leavenworth St. in Manhattan. A 51-year-old man reported a 36-year-old man stole his bicycle while pointing a gun at him. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 9:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with Calloway golf clubs and a Taylor acoustic guitar inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $9,100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.