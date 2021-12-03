ARRESTS
- Trevor David Schwerdt, 22, 7000 Redbud Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $298 bond.
- Levi Michael Peter, 27, Randolph, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Noah Remington Dalrymple, 21, Marion, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Rayshella Shajuan Murphy, 32, Kansas City, Mo., for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
- Justin Marvin Staley, 39, Ogden, for probation violation. Confined on $30,000 bond.
- Jonathan Caleb Edwards, 39, 2120 Prairie Lea Place, for failure to appear. Released on $60 bond.
- Zachary Mydell Baonga, 38, 1500 Colorado St., for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
- Cornelius Alfonzo Etheridge Jr, 43, 711 North Fourth St., for failure to appear. Confined on $50,000 bond.
- Kathy Fay Finch, 55, Kansas City, Kan., for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
- Sangla Maurice Stevens, 31, 517 Stone Drive No. 4303, for making false information, theft by deception and theft of property or services. Confined on $5,000 bond.
- Harper Calvin Neu, 22, Burlingame, for parole violation. Released, no bond posted
- Samuel Creighton Harris, 34, Wellington, for criminal damage to property, violation of protection order and criminal restraint. Released, no bond posted.
- Roger Farmer Nichols, 51, West Union, Iowa, for probation violation. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers
- filed a report for burglary at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Rocky Ford Ave. in Manhattan. A 72-year-old woman reported a known man entered her house without permission and stole $200 in American Eagle quarters, checks, two FitBit watches, two pairs of sweat pants, a $25 Walmart gift card, a $50 Dillons gift card, a $100 Visa gift card, and jewelry. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $585.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of N. 11th St. and Bertrand St. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Norman Highfill of Manhattan had failed to yield at a stop sign on N. 11th St. and hit a 2020 Honda Fit driven by Charlene Brownson, 71, of Manhattan. Brownson was transported to Via Christi for treatment of head, neck and shoulder pain.
- Officers filed a report for forgery at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Westloop Place in Manhattan. Kansas State Bank, Konza Prairie Pizza, a 20- and 60-year-old man, and a 39-year-old woman reported a known woman cashed a fraudulent check. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $870.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of E. Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. Morning Star Inc. reported an unknown person cut off and stole the catalytic converter from a Ford E-450 van. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,300. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 1:51 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Ella Lane in Manhattan. A 25-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole her 12-foot Christmas tree off her front porch. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $540. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 2:25 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of E. Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. Faith Furniture reported a 60-year-old man stole an Ashley Furniture box truck containing cabinetry and flooring. Mark Hornbaker, 60, of Stafford was later arrested in connection by Kansas Highway Patrol for possession of stolen property and transported to Geary County Jail.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 2:43 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Moores Ln. in Manhattan. A 65-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his shop through a window and stole a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck with miscellaneous tools inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $11,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up
to $1,000.