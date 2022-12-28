Police report for Dec. 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARRESTSWillis Virgil Parrish, 39, 1412 Beechwood Terrace No. 1, for failure to appear. Released on $108 bond.Dakota Skye Marteney, 17, Riley, for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.INCIDENTOfficers filed a report for theft by deception at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday In the 100 block of Blue Earth Pl. in Manhattan. Holiday Inn Express reported a 25-year-old man stole approximately $500. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section +45 Richest celebrities in the world Black Patients More Likely to Get Riskier Heart Surgeries How Families Can Get Seats Together on a Plane Latest News Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims Police report for Dec. 28, 2022 RCPD looking into identity theft case worth $9K Two Fort Riley soldiers sentenced to probation, jail in child sex case K-State Sugar Bowl defensive notebook: Boye-Doe returns after Big 12 championship game injury EXPLAINER: Kansas' Democratic governor imposes TikTok ban Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSugar Bowl announces New Year's parade plansSeaton Publications chairman, former Mercury publisher Edward Seaton dies at 79'Mellencamp' lays out triumphs, flaws of legendary rock musicianTicket to Wabash: K-State "superfan" Robert Lipson’s 10 favorite games of his legendary streakK-State hires Jason Mansfield as next volleyball head coachSen. Tom Hawk to retire Jan. 10Reddi, Allen to contend for Hawk's Senate seatFormer Rock Creek ace pitcher Toby Becker diesManhattan Fire finds code violations at Royal Towers after viral TikTok videosK-State signs 26 players during 2023 early period Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections 313 magazine Dec 16, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.