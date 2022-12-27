Officers filed a report for theft at 10 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 400 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan. Dick's Sporting Goods reported a 52-year-old man had switched price tags from youth golf clubs to adult golf clubs to pay a lower price for the adult clubs. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $870.
Joseph Stepney, 44, of Manhattan was arrested at 2 a.m. Dec. 21 for failure to appear in court for charges of aggravated assault on LEO and interference with LEO. These charges stem from his original arrest on May 14, 2022, when he walked away from officers attempting to arrest him on a separate Pottawatomie County District Court warrant, then armed himself with a metal rake. Stepney remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $20,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 3 p.m. Dec. 21 near the intersection of Barton and Cavalry Roads. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2007 Ford F250 driven by Eric West, 32, of Clay Center had been traveling south on Cavalry and lost control due to ice on the road, causing West to slide off the road on the right side and rollover landing on the roof. West was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a shoulder injury.
Frederick Greene Jr., 38, of Manhattan was arrested for criminal threat and solicitation to commit criminal discharge of a weapon in connection to a March 26 incident where he threatened a 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman over social media. He was also arrested for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and criminal threat in connection to a July 30 incident in Manhattan where he hit a 38-year-old woman, threatened her, pointed a BB gun at her, and shot it over her head. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $10,750.
Daniel Weaver, 36, of Larned was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 21 for three counts of battery on LEO after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while already confined in the Riley County Jail. He was issued a bond of $5,000 and remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $33,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 9 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 400 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan. Dick's Sporting Goods reported an unknown man and an unknown woman stole approximately $1,300 worth of clothing items. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property, interference with LEO, and burglary at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 300 block of S. Oak St. in Ogden. A 33-year-old man reported a 29-year-old man broke into his unoccupied residence and stole an Xbox Series S and controller, a PlayStation 5 and two controllers, a Nintendo Switch and Joy-Cons, an HP 17-inch laptop, water softener parts, and a change jar. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,300. Kody Nations, 29, of Ogden was arrested in connection on December 24, 2022, around 7:45 p.m. for criminal damage to property, burglary, and interference with LEO. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $10,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 3:15 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 1900 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Christopher Ryhal, 22, of Manhattan had been driving west when he entered the eastbound lane and struck a curb causing the car the come to a stop. Ryhal was transported to Via Christi for treatment of back pain.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 300 block of E. Poytnz Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2007 Ford Edge driven by Becky Glessner, 64, of Alta Vista entered westbound Highway 24 and stopped causing a westbound 2006 Dodge Ram driven by Mathew Shade, 23, also of Alta Vista to hit her. Glessner was transported to Via Christi for treatment of side and knee pain. She was also issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 24 in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Ulta Beauty was listed when it was reported an unknown man stole approximately 45 bottles of men's fragrance on December 23, 2022. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 2100 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2006 Honda Accord driven by an unknown person had been traveling southbound in the 2100 block of Candlewood when it lost traction and spun, crossed the center line, struck a curb on the east side of Candlewood, then struck a fire hydrant. The driver of the car ran from the scene before officers arrived. A passenger, Aniah Robbins, 18, of Manhattan was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a leg injury.