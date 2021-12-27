ARRESTS
- Patrick Kyle Murphy, 41, 1031 Bluemont Ave. No. 9, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
- Evin Danielle Crome, 37, Waterville, for three counts of failure to appear, aggravated failure to appear. Released on $2,500 bond.
- Justin Eric Coleman, 24, 704 Mission Ave., for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Nicholas Patrick Goodyard Davies, 20, Leavenworth, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
- Daniel Redmond Westgate, 40, 1020 Houston St., for criminal trespass. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Jonathan Paul White, 30, 2215 College Ave., for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
- Dawn Marie Nichols, 34, Colorado Springs, Colorado, for attempted possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, possession of marijuana. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Jason Noel Williams, 50, homeless, for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.
- Kierstin Danyail Greene, 22, 927 Mission Ave., for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Anthony Drew Ellis, 24, Ogden, for three counts of violate offender registration, probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $20,000 bond.
- Jason Michael Melton, 38, Topeka, probation violation. Confined on $100,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 5:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Road in Manhattan. Riley County Police Department reported a 24-year-old male inmate damaged a window in the jail intake room. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at 11:20 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Humboldt St. in Manhattan. A 46-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his house overnight and stole a five-gallon container filled with change. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 11:53 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Stockdale Park Rd. in Riley County. A 78-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into a building a stole a Honda ATV, tools, and other miscellaneous items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $15,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass at 10:38 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of N. 11th St. in Manhattan. Officers listed 40- and 42-year-old men reported a 40- and 42-year-old men were in an altercation with them after three fishing poles were damaged. When the 42-year-old left in his car, the 40-year-old jumped on the hood of the car and was eventually thrown off causing injuries to his ankles and head. The 40-year-old was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries. Daniel Westgate, 40, of Manhattan was arrested for criminal trespass and confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $2,000 after being released from Via Christi. He continues to be confined as of this report. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $90.
- Officers filed a report for burglary and theft at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of E. Chase St. in Leonardville. A 17- and a 22-year-old woman and 23- and 77-year-old men reported an unknown person stole a blue 2013 Ford Focus with an Apple Watch and MacBook Air inside, entered a separate truck and stole an Apple MacBook Air, a JBL portable Bluetooth speaker and a white gold necklace with a heart-shaped diamond, and entered two additional cars with nothing known taken at this time. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $8,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 3:21 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan. A 36-year-old man reported an unknown person pulled a knife on him, then ran at him with a stick in the 600 block of Colorado St. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 11:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of N. 12th St. in Manhattan. A 27-year-old woman reported an unknown person shot a gun six times in the alley behind the victim’s house, hitting her unoccupied car five times and a garage one time. The estimated total loss associated with this case is still being determined at this time. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Grand Mere Pkwy in Manhattan. A 29-year-old man reported he came home and found a single bullet hole in his window. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 8:59 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Eighth St. in Manhattan. A 19-year-old woman reported an unknown person broke into her unoccupied apartment and stole a 43-inch Sceptre television, and LG trac phone, an Apple Watch, a surge protector, alcohol, an Apple TV box, and Christmas lights. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,320. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.