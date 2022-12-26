ARRESTS

  • Shannon Lee Decker, 46, Grandview Plaza, for two counts of failure to appear. Held, no bond listed.
  • Russel Royal Springer, 61, 420 Colorado St. No. 4G, for battery on a law enforcement officer. Held on $2,500 bond.
  • Auston Lee Korszeniewski, 24, 515 Vattier St. No.2, for fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $4,000 bond.
  • Kody Ryan Nations, 29, Ogden, for criminal damage to property, burglary, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $10,000 bond.
  • Gregory Larkins Jr, 45, homeless, for theft of property/services. Held on $3,000 bond.
  • Roman Dell Jankowski Sumile, 36, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Christian Michael Wren, 35, 2404 Stagg Hill Road, for domestic battery. Released on $6,000 bond.
  • Isaac Markus Lopez, 17, 3104 Claflin Road, for possession of marijuana and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted.