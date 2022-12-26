Police report for Dec. 26, 2022 Dec 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARRESTSShannon Lee Decker, 46, Grandview Plaza, for two counts of failure to appear. Held, no bond listed.Russel Royal Springer, 61, 420 Colorado St. No. 4G, for battery on a law enforcement officer. Held on $2,500 bond.Auston Lee Korszeniewski, 24, 515 Vattier St. No.2, for fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $4,000 bond.Kody Ryan Nations, 29, Ogden, for criminal damage to property, burglary, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $10,000 bond.Gregory Larkins Jr, 45, homeless, for theft of property/services. Held on $3,000 bond.Roman Dell Jankowski Sumile, 36, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.Christian Michael Wren, 35, 2404 Stagg Hill Road, for domestic battery. Released on $6,000 bond.Isaac Markus Lopez, 17, 3104 Claflin Road, for possession of marijuana and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Winter Is Tough on Your Skin - Fight Back Buyer Beware: Bogus Flu Meds Are Out There Is Your Kid's Runny Nose Going on Forever? Here's What You Need to Know Latest News Police report for Dec. 26, 2022 Fire in shed behind Stickel's results in $10K loss Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start Sugar Bowl announces New Year's parade plans Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South Unsung players join Chiefs stars in making postseason push Zach Bryan drops 'All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster' album Roberto Clemente remains Latino legend 50 years after death Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan Fire finds code violations at Royal Towers after viral TikTok videosFormer Rock Creek ace pitcher Toby Becker diesReddi, Allen to contend for Hawk's Senate seatSen. Tom Hawk to retire Jan. 10K-State players, coaches give rave reviews of new indoor facilityOUR NEIGHBORS | Longtime resident Bob Stamey reflects on 'soul' of Manhattan on 75th birthdayTaking a leap of faith: 12-year-old Manhattan native wins top ballet awardFormer USD 383 paraeducator pleads not guilty to 37 child sex crimesK-State signs 26 players during 2023 early period'Mellencamp' lays out triumphs, flaws of legendary rock musician Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections 313 magazine Dec 16, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.