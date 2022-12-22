ARRESTS

  • Shaine Michael Chunn, 35, 429 Leavenworth St., for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Dania Amanda Decoteau, 38, 201 N. Ninth St. No. 5, for criminal trespass. Held on $500 bond.
  • Daniel Luke Weaver, 36, Osawatomie, for battery on law enforcement officer. Held on $20,000 bond.
  • Frederick J Greene Jr, 38, 1327 Houston St. No. 1, for two counts of criminal threat, aggravated assault, domestic battery, and criminal discharge of firearm. Held on $11,000 bond.
  • Joseph James Stepney, 44, 1327 Houston St. No. 3, for failure to appear. Held on $20,000 bond.
  • Melissa Mary Perez, 37, 801 Zeandale Road, for criminal damage to property. Held on $500 bond.

