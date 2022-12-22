Police report for Dec. 22, 2022 Dec 22, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARRESTSShaine Michael Chunn, 35, 429 Leavenworth St., for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.Dania Amanda Decoteau, 38, 201 N. Ninth St. No. 5, for criminal trespass. Held on $500 bond.Daniel Luke Weaver, 36, Osawatomie, for battery on law enforcement officer. Held on $20,000 bond.Frederick J Greene Jr, 38, 1327 Houston St. No. 1, for two counts of criminal threat, aggravated assault, domestic battery, and criminal discharge of firearm. Held on $11,000 bond.Joseph James Stepney, 44, 1327 Houston St. No. 3, for failure to appear. Held on $20,000 bond.Melissa Mary Perez, 37, 801 Zeandale Road, for criminal damage to property. Held on $500 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Battery Bond Aggravated Assault Criminal Law Crime Law Threat Officer More from this section +19 Disney attractions that don't exist anymore +51 Best places to retire on the East Coast Can Too Much Screen Time Raise a Child's Odds for OCD? Latest News RCPD K9 Axel retires after seven years of service PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Christmas, painting, live jazz and more Second Fort Riley soldier gets credit for 27 days served, probation in child sex case Police report for Dec. 22, 2022 USD 383 solidifies Eric Reid's pathway to superintendent Sen. Tom Hawk to retire Jan. 10 CLIFT | New 'Puss in Boots' exceeds expectations K-State signs 26 players during 2023 early period Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travelFormer Rock Creek ace pitcher Toby Becker diesRegents OK K-State's plan to build indoor track in current football facilityTrenton Mark EdwardsBuck GehrtWHERE TO GO? | K-State student publications concerned about future of Kedzie Hall spacesManhattan Fire finds code violations at Royal Towers after viral TikTok videosK-State players, coaches give rave reviews of new indoor facilityKlieman named coach of the year finalistK-State men to face Nebraska in Kansas City Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections 313 magazine Dec 16, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.