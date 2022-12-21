Malachi Devaun Michael Kahssay, 15, 5527 Stone Crest Court No. 111, for battery. Free, no bond listed.
Jeremy Wayne Baker, 41, 3301 Musil Drive, for driving while suspended and driving while a habitual violator. Free on $3,000 bond.
Jordan Eric Kimbrough, 29, Clay Center, for possession of marijuana, criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Dale Allan Robertson, 69, homeless, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Andrew Joseph Webb, 26, 2710 Brittany Terrace No. 3, for domestic battery. Free on $2,000 bond.
Trevor James Ballew, 22, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Free on $211 bond.
Richard Aron Lowery, 25, 727 Griffith Drive No. 2, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
Howard Alexander Horton III, 35, 1324 Colorado St. No. 1, for criminal trespass. Confined on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Leavenworth and N. 3rd Streets in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2008 Ford Ranger driven by Hunter Swisher, 19, of Manhattan had been driving south on N. 3rd St. and turned onto westbound Leavenworth St. at a green light when he hit a pedestrian James Cutright, 67, also of Manhattan as he was crossing the intersection southbound along Leavenworth with a "do not cross" signal. Cutright was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a head injury.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 1 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Browning and Kimball Avenues in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2001 Toyota Highlander driven by Vicky Hanning, 46, of Stockbridge, Georgia had hit a 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by Jean Adams, 68, of Manhattan. Hanning was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way. Adams was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a knee injury.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Madison Rd. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Loyde Hager, 72, of Clay Center had been driving northbound on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and was hit while turning west onto Madison Rd. by a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander driven by Susan Schindler, 62, of Manhattan that was driving southbound on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and unable to stop in time to avoid the collision. Schindler and a passenger of her car Matthew Schindler, 61, of Manhattan were both transported to Via Christi for treatment of chest and back pain. Hager was issued a citation for an unsafe turn.