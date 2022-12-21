ARRESTS

  • Malachi Devaun Michael Kahssay, 15, 5527 Stone Crest Court No. 111, for battery. Free, no bond listed.
  • Jeremy Wayne Baker, 41, 3301 Musil Drive, for driving while suspended and driving while a habitual violator. Free on $3,000 bond.
  • Jordan Eric Kimbrough, 29, Clay Center, for possession of marijuana, criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $4,000 bond.
  • Dale Allan Robertson, 69, homeless, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Andrew Joseph Webb, 26, 2710 Brittany Terrace No. 3, for domestic battery. Free on $2,000 bond.
  • Trevor James Ballew, 22, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Free on $211 bond.
  • Richard Aron Lowery, 25, 727 Griffith Drive No. 2, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
  • Howard Alexander Horton III, 35, 1324 Colorado St. No. 1, for criminal trespass. Confined on $500 bond.