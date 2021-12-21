Marvin Shermar Marquise Williams, 23, 520 Rio Hondo Way No. 23, for DUI and transporting an open container. Confined on $750 bond.
Scott Douglas Habluetzel, 41, 788 Blk State Lake Road, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Trista Diane Smith, 50, 2647 Bent Tree Drive, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
Shanna Sheree Zoeller, 41, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Errin Nichole Loveless, 38, 708 Tuttle St., for probation violation. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Bailey Marie Collier, 19, 3100 Heritage Court, for theft of property or services. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Trenton Paul Juenemann, 21, 4101 Caitlyn Drive, for two counts of possession of opiate, two counts of theft of property or services, DUI, criminal damage to property, burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $5,500 bond.
Brewster Lee Jones, 37, homeless, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
Joseph Vernon Hodges, 46, St. George, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
Dallas Isaac Colbert, 16, 2418 Buena Vista Drive, for probation violation. Release, no bond listed.
Dalton Gayle Smith, 21, Hutchinson, for aggravated battery. Released, no bond posted.
Heath Allen Violation, 37, Garden City, for probation violation. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENT
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 4:39 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place in Manhattan. A 20- and 24-year-old man and 18- and 19-year-old woman reported an 18-year-old woman and 19- 24-year-old men engaged them in a fight. There were no injuries reported.