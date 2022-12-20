ARRESTS

  • Alicia Leeann Minner, 38, 1351 Flint Hills Place, for failure to appear. Held on $5,000 bond.
  • Jeremy Lynn Harper, 44, Ogden, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
  • Daniel Luke Weaver, 36, no address listed, for two counts of battery on law enforcement officer and criminal threat against a law enforcement officer. Held on $13,000 bond.
  • Destiny Ann Melton, 39, no address listed, for three counts of failure to appear. Held on $19,000 bond.
  • Theodore Edward Ayon Jr., 40, 4121 McDowell Creek Road, for violating a protection order and criminal damage to property. Held on $5,000 bond.