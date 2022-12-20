Alicia Leeann Minner, 38, 1351 Flint Hills Place, for failure to appear. Held on $5,000 bond.
Jeremy Lynn Harper, 44, Ogden, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
Daniel Luke Weaver, 36, no address listed, for two counts of battery on law enforcement officer and criminal threat against a law enforcement officer. Held on $13,000 bond.
Destiny Ann Melton, 39, no address listed, for three counts of failure to appear. Held on $19,000 bond.
Theodore Edward Ayon Jr., 40, 4121 McDowell Creek Road, for violating a protection order and criminal damage to property. Held on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of a crash at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 1998 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kathleen Klingsieck, 65, of Randolph had been driving eastbound on Marlatt when she slid off the road into the right ditch, returned to the road, then slid off again into the left ditch. The car sustained significant damage to the left side. Klingsieck declined EMS.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 8 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by Sharon Greene, 66, of Riley had been driving eastbound on Marlatt when she slid after a curve in the road causing the car to fishtail and slide into the westbound lane. A 2019 Hyundai Tuscon driven by Claudia Hissong, 26, of Manhattan had been driving westbound when Greene entered the westbound lane causing Hissong to hit her. Hissong attempted to stop but was unable to, and slide due to the conditions of the road. Hissong hit Greene on the passenger's side which spun Greene counterclockwise. Hissong rolled off the road to the right, through a ditch, coming to a rest on private property. Greene was transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.
Police on Monday arrested Theodore Edward Ayon Jr., 40, 4121 McDowell Creek Road, for violating a protection order and criminal damage to property after officers said he shattered a church door. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 9 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of S. 8th St. in Manhattan. Officers said the front door of the First Church of God was shattered out with a tabletop. Ayon remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $5,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Laramie St. in Aggieville, Manhattan. The City of Manhattan reported an unknown man damaged a trash can in the alley between the Aggieville parking garage and Rally House. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,400. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan. Crete Carrier Corporation reported a 40-year-old man threw a brick at a semi-truck causing damage to the windshield and passenger door. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200.
Officers filed a report for theft at 2 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Commons Pl. in Manhattan on December 19, 2022, around 2:00 p.m. Target reported an unknown woman stole two GMG headsets, a handbag, a Dyson vacuum, and a Vankyo projector. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for burglary and theft at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Freeman Rd. in Manhattan. A 35-year-old woman reported a 39-year-old man stole yard lights, security cameras, a lawn mower, a leaf blower, frozen meat, clothing, sleeping bags, and tools from her property while she was out of town. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000.